Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Shares Down 28.5%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) shares fell 28.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 2,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 902% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

Featured Stories

