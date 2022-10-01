Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $14,372,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.27 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.