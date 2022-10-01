Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. 4,086,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,532. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

