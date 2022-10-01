5,510 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

