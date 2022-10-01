5,008 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

