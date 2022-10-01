4,174 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Bought by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 768,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

