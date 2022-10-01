379,770 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 379,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.14 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

