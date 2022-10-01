360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 436,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,171. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $624.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.