2,764 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

