24,929 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,929 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

DVN stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.76%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

