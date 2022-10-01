17,748 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

monday.com Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,057. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.