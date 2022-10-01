13,492 Shares in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF comprises about 1.7% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter.

IDRV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 57,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,109. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

