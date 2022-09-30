ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 95,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

CNET traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,599. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZW Data Action Technologies ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.