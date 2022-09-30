Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Update

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the August 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,397.0 days.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $44.73 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $422.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 84 to CHF 76 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

