Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

ZS stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.59. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.03.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,514 shares of company stock worth $25,449,807 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

