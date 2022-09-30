ZooKeeper Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.35 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010932 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 251,522,073 coins and its circulating supply is 237,389,580 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
