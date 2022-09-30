Zipmex (ZMT) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Zipmex has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.93 or 1.00054777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00080926 BTC.

Zipmex Coin Profile

Zipmex is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

