ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Hits $1.74 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $577,798.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

