Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Down 2.6%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 2,098,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,811,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Zenith Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market cap of £17.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

