Zenfuse Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $506,490.77 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $506,490.77 and approximately $5,454.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,894,972 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

