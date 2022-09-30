Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading 2% Higher

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.79 ($21.21) and last traded at €20.11 ($20.52). 1,581,809 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.71 ($20.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.89.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

