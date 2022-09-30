Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance.
