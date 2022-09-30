Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

