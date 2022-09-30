Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $49,102.02 and $463.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

