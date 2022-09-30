XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Short Interest Update

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XpresSpa Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in XpresSpa Group by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.12. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group ( NASDAQ:XSPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.