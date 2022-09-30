XPeng Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 41,722 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 28,822 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after buying an additional 476,486 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPEV stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. XPeng has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Research analysts expect that XPeng will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

