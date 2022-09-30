Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.