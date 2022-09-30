X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading 1.7% Higher

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.25. 565,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 285,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

