WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,264,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $50,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.52 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

