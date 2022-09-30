Wrapped LEO (WLEO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $122,526.00

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Wrapped LEO coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped LEO has a total market cap of $555,661.02 and $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped LEO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Wrapped LEO
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped LEO’s official website is leofinance.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official message board is medium.com/@leofinance.
Wrapped LEO Coin Trading
