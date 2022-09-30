Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

