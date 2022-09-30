Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.99. 509,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,360. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

