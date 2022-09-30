Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,921,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

