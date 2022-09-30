WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on WISeKey International from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

WISeKey International Trading Down 2.3 %

About WISeKey International

WKEY stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

(Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.