WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.85. Approximately 15,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 150,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,738,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

