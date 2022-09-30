Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after buying an additional 385,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE boosted its position in Honeywell International by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.99. 112,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.86.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

