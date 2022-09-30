Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $12,839,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.36. 128,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

