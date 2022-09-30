Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,417. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

