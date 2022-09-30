Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $136.58. 134,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,363. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.86 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

