Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $49,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

NYSE WSM opened at $122.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

