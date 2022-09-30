Whole Earth Coin (WEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42,027.00

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.

Whole Earth Coin Coin Profile

Whole Earth Coin launched on January 1st, 2021. Whole Earth Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whole Earth Coin’s official website is www.wholeearthfoundation.org. The Reddit community for Whole Earth Coin is https://reddit.com/r/WholeEarthFoundation.

Whole Earth Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Whole Earth Foundation (WEF) proposes to utilize the Whole Earth Access (WEA) platform to connect general citizens (or information providers) and infrastructure service providers by providing access to a database containing detailed information about their infrastructure, and an ecosystem designed to facilitate communication and collaboration.WEC tokens are ERC20 Utility Tokens based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Foundation selected the Ethereum blockchain for its maturity as a decentralized platform offering robust security and access to various development tools.”

