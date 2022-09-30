Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 240.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $136.26 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

