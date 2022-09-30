Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.05.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

