Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
NYSE IGI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
