West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Down 1.6%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.98 and last traded at $71.75. 226,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,917% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.88.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

