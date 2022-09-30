Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,743 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

