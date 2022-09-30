Welch Group LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $469,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 92,538 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 263,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $56.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

