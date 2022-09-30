Welch Group LLC Purchases 4,071 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 106,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TJX Companies by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 196,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in TJX Companies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 337,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

