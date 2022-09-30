Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

