Welch Group LLC Has $667,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $271.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.15 and a 200-day moving average of $310.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $268.84 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

