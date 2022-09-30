Welch Group LLC Has $271,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $262.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 119.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

